HHS Will Likely Declare a Bird Flu Public Health Emergency in Coming Months

Per the Public Health Service (PHS) Act and the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act (PREP) Act, U.S. government agencies may declare a Public Health Emergency based on very thin—if not outright fabricated—evidence of a threat to public health.

Based on reader comments in recent days, it seems that many believe the increasing chatter about bird flu should simply be ignored. The trouble with ignoring a problem—even if the problem is largely the fabrication of unscrupulous actors—is that it leaves the public in a state of ignorance about what we are dealing with.

When the Biden administration’s Department of Health and Human Services declared a Public Health Emergency for Monkeypox, we took great pains to tell every journalist who would listen that Monkeypox did NOT, in fact, pose a threat to public health. The only way we could do this in good faith was to learn everything there is to know about the reality of Monkeypox.

Generally speaking, powerful state actors and interests groups do not chatter about major public policy issues just for fun. They do so because they have a plan in the works. We saw this in the fall 2002 in the run-up to the Iraq War, when we heard all the chatter about Saddam Hussein’s alleged WMDs.

It made no difference that Saddam did not have WMDs. Our dreadful U.S. government had decided to get rid of Saddam, and likewise decided that his (fictitious) WMDs were the justification for doing so.

In other words, when it comes to the U.S. government tormenting the citizenry, factual reality is often secondary to representation. The best antidote to being manipulated by false representations is to get as informed as possible about the reality of an issue.

In this spirit, the McCullough Foundation has produced produced a 25-minute video about the latest variant of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza, and how the U.S. and E.U. governments are responding to it. We believe there is growing evidence that this variant of bird flu is becoming the “Disease X” the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex has been warning about in recent years, and now getting a great deal of media coverage as we approach the 2024 presidential election in the United States.

Please share this post with your family and friends so that they be acquainted with the reality of what the U.S. government may throw at us in the coming months.

Share