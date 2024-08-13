By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

The US CDC advises on COVID-19 vaccine myopericarditis: “The severity of myocarditis and pericarditis cases can vary; most patients with myocarditis after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination have experienced resolution of symptoms by hospital discharge. CDC has published studies with clinical information about myocarditis and pericarditis after COVID-19 vaccination.”

Hospitalization is a concerning outcome for any young person after taking a vaccine that should be safe and have a meaningful health benefit. The CDC guidance does not tell Americans that myopericarditis can be fatal.

Takada K, Taguchi K, Samura M, Igarashi Y, Okamoto Y, Enoki Y, Tanikawa K, Matsumoto K. SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccine-related myocarditis and pericarditis: An analysis of the Japanese Adverse Drug Event Report database. J Infect Chemother. 2024 Aug 3:S1341-321X(24)00209-5. doi: 10.1016/j.jiac.2024.07.025. Epub ahead of print. PMID: 39103148.

Takada et al reported from the Japanese Drug Adverse Event Database on hundreds of cases of COVID-19 vaccine myopericarditis and incorrectly concluded “overall the outcomes were good.” This can never be the conclusion when the case fatality rate was 97/1014 cases with followup out to 64 days after the shot. These data are just the tip of the iceberg since with each successive booster there is an additional ~2.5% risk of heart damage and half of cases are subclinical with late manifestations being cardiomyopathy and heart failure or sudden death.

TrialSite News first featured this paper reporting the authors conclusions and noting the high-rate of occurrence with mRNA vaccines. In the COVID-19 crisis we have learned to look at the data and the analyses ourselves because there are usually very important results downplayed by the authors—this time it is vaccine myopericarditis mortality. A 9.6% case fatality rate for a vaccine side effect largely in young healthy men is astronomical and clinically unacceptable.

Please subscribe to Courageous Discourse as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Takada K, Taguchi K, Samura M, Igarashi Y, Okamoto Y, Enoki Y, Tanikawa K, Matsumoto K. SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccine-related myocarditis and pericarditis: An analysis of the Japanese Adverse Drug Event Report database. J Infect Chemother. 2024 Aug 3:S1341-321X(24)00209-5. doi: 10.1016/j.jiac.2024.07.025. Epub ahead of print. PMID: 39103148.