A viewer of my recent interview with the toxicologist, Dr. Helmut Sterz, just drew my attention to the following press release and accompanying report issued by the House Judiciary Committee.

NEW REPORT: Biden Administration Pressured FDA and Ignored Risks During Initial COVID Vaccine Phase.

The House report is perfectly consistent with Dr. Sterz’s critical evaluation of the Pfizer-BioNTech injection, in which he concluded that normal safety testing protocols were flouted in order to rush approval of the injection and to let the windfall begin.

Share