House Judiciary Committee: "Biden Administration Pressured FDA and Ignored Risks During Initial COVID Vaccine Phase"
Damning report is further evidence that approval of the COVID-19 was a fait accompli.
A viewer of my recent interview with the toxicologist, Dr. Helmut Sterz, just drew my attention to the following press release and accompanying report issued by the House Judiciary Committee.
NEW REPORT: Biden Administration Pressured FDA and Ignored Risks During Initial COVID Vaccine Phase.
The House report is perfectly consistent with Dr. Sterz’s critical evaluation of the Pfizer-BioNTech injection, in which he concluded that normal safety testing protocols were flouted in order to rush approval of the injection and to let the windfall begin.
time to take out the trash and bring charges against those who commit Federal crimes...
Criminal charges are needed