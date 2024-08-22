Over the years, many commentators have remarked that the Democratic Party has, at least since the Johnson administration, claimed to be The Party for advancing the rights and prosperity of black people. The Party’s message to blacks is “Vote for us and we will stand up for your rights and give you lots of stuff.”

Some prominent activists have doubted the sincerity and motives of self-identifying “liberals”—many of whom profess strong allegiance to the Democratic Party. Most notable among these doubters was Malcolm X, who once remarked:

The liberal element of Whites are those who have perfected the art of selling themselves to the Negro as a friend of the Negro, getting the sympathy of the Negro, getting the allegiance of the Negro, getting the mind of the Negro, and then the Negro sides with the White liberal and the White liberal uses the Negro against the White conservative so that anything that the Negro does is never for his own good, never for his own advancement, never for his own progress, he’s only a pawn in the hands of the White liberal. The worst enemy the Negro has is this White man who runs around here drooling at the mouth professing to love Negroes and calling himself a liberal and it is following these White liberals that has perpetuated the problems that Negroes in America have. If the Negro wasn’t taken, trapped, tricked, deceived by the White liberal then Negroes would get together and solve our own problems.

While the documentary filmmaker, Justin Malone, is no great fan of Malcolm X, he agrees with this basic perception. In his film Uncle Tom II, Malone emphasizes that the ONLY way for black people (and especially young black people) to advance is by way of the conviction that they are NOT victims, but have the power to lead productive, successful, and meaningful lives without assistance from either political party or the state.

At the time Uncle Tom II was released two years ago, I wrote a review in The Epoch Times. As I observed back then:

An especially powerful moment features a famous 1983 interview with KGB defector Yuri Bezmenov in which he describes the step-by-step process whereby a society is “demoralized” and ultimately overthrown by means of Marxist-Leninist ideological indoctrination. This endeavor is achieved primarily by infiltrating the targeted society’s educational system in order to brainwash its youth, thereby rendering an entire generation unable to draw any sensible conclusions about what is best for its families, communities, and country. As Uncle Tom II unfolds, many viewers may be surprised to see the mounting evidence that Bezmenov’s explication of Marxist-Leninist activism reveals the anatomy of the Black Power movement in the sixties and the Black Lives Matter organization today. Malone identifies the key orchestrators of these organizations and shows precisely how they have gone about their work of sowing division, anger, despair, and hate. Two of the most notable are white “progressive activists” who shaped the Black Power and Black Lives Matter organizations along Marxist-Leninist lines. Both remind me of Mephistopheles—the “Spirit that Always Negates,” as Goethe memorably introduced the character in “Faust” (one of Marx’s favorite plays).

Here is an apt place to announce that Malone found Bezmenov’s account of demoralization so persuasive that he decided to make an entire film about the KGB defector, which will be released this fall. I serve as one of the film’s narrators.

Because Malone perceives that the Democratic Party is going to make another phony appeal to black voters in the coming months, he has decided to make Uncle Tom II available to the public for free between now and the November election. Please watch it and share it with your networks.

