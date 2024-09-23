By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Years after the primary series of Pfizer or Moderna mRNA injections in 2021 I see sick patients with long-COVID worsened by vaccination in the office with total anti-Spike antibody levels unmeasurably high >25,000 AU/ml using the Labcorp Roche Elecsys assay. Does this reflect the burden of Spike protein and its fragments stuck in the human body?