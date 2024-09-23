Human Immune System Reflects Relentless Production and Persistence of Spike Protein
Alarming Longitudinal Data from Studies Indicate Spike Produced and Not Cleared for Years after Injection of mRNA
Upgrade to paid to play voiceover
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Years after the primary series of Pfizer or Moderna mRNA injections in 2021 I see sick patients with long-COVID worsened by vaccination in the office with total anti-Spike antibody levels unmeasurably high >25,000 AU/ml using the Labcorp Roche Elecsys assay. Does this reflect the burden of Spike protein and its fragments stuck in the human body?
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.