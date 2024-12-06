It’s a scene straight out of a novel. The fabulously wealthy owner of Burisma gas company in Ukraine, Mykola Zlochevsky, meets an undercover FBI agent at an outdoor coffee shop in Vienna in the spring of 2016. The clever agent has somehow gained the confidence of Zlochevsky, who speaks with great candor about how he is paying Hunter Biden and his father—who was then serving as Vice President—millions of dollars for assistance in expanding Burisma Holdings into the United States, and for protection from a Ukrainian prosecutor who is investigating Burisma on corruption charges.

Mykola Zlochevsky

Hunter Biden’s Ukraine adventure began in 2014, when he was invited to join the board of Burisma Holdings, purportedly to assist the company with “corporate compliance”—a perfectly laughable proposition for an American lawyer who hadn’t practiced law in years and had no understanding of the Ukrainian code or even the ability to read it in the language in which it was written.

The following year, Zlochevsky met Hunter Biden in person at a location on Lake Como in Italy to discuss their ventures. In 2016, Zlochevsky’s relationship with Hunter was bearing fruit. Zlochevsky was confident that with the Bidens on his side, he could realize his American ambitions and stay out of trouble with the law. The following is the relevant section of the FBI case file.

We now know how this story unfolded. Vice President Biden told the Ukrainian government to fire the special prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, or the VP would withhold a billion dollars of U.S. aid from the country.

A few years later, in July 2019, President Trump asked Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy to investigate Joe Biden’s business activities in Ukraine. When this request came to light, Democrats and their friends in the media acted as though the mere request was an outrage.

The Democrats in the House initiated impeachment proceedings against President Trump. Five years later, President Biden pardoned his son for “offenses Hunter Biden has committed or may have committed or taken part in" between January 1, 2014, and December 1, 2024.”

In America today, the mafia isn’t a group of Sicilian ex-pats running prostitution, gambling, and protection rackets—it’s the President of the United States, his n’er do well son, and many members of Congress on both sides of the aisle, who continue to send billions to their oligarch friends in Ukraine—a country long ago identified as the second most corrupt in Europe (Russia being the first).

