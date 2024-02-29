Hypersensitivity Reactions with Repeated, Annual Influenza Vaccination

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Influenza accounts for about 15% of adult upper respiratory tract infections requiring hospitalization and occurs usually in those with emphysema, interstitial lung disease, or other forms of pulmonary frailty. Among the strains, 75% is influenza A and 25% influenza B. There are several prescription oral medications and…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.