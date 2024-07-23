By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

It has been a great privilege over the pandemic years to meet and interview with world class television and radio personalities. Among the best, was Lou Dobbs who recently cancelled a shoot with me and was announced dead just a few days ago. Lou conceded to me he took COVID-19 vaccines because he felt he was in the high-risk elderly group. While no cause of death has been announced, I have no reason to believe his passing was vaccine related.

The Associated Press reported on July 18, 2024.

“NEW YORK (AP) — Lou Dobbs, the conservative political pundit and veteran cable TV host who was a founding anchor for CNN and later was a nightly presence on Fox Business Network for more than a decade, has died. He was 78.

His death was announced Thursday in a post on his official X account, which called him a “fighter till the very end – fighting for what mattered to him the most, God, his family and the country.” No cause of death was given.

“Lou’s legacy will forever live on as a patriot and a great American. We ask for your prayers for Lou’s wonderful wife Debi, children and grandchildren,” the post said.

He hosted “Lou Dobbs Tonight” on Fox Business from 2011 to 2021, following two separate stints at CNN.

Fox News Media said in a statement that the network was saddened by Dobbs’ passing.

“An incredible business mind with a gift for broadcasting, Lou helped pioneer cable news into a successful and influential industry,” the statement said. “We are immensely grateful for his many contributions and send our heartfelt condolences to his family.”

Dobbs was an early and vocal supporter of Donald Trump during his candidacy for the White House and throughout his presidency. After his death was announced Thursday, Trump wrote on his media platform Truth Social that Dobbs was a friend and a “truly incredible Journalist, Reporter, and Talent.”

Here is one of my final interviews with Lou, who I always found gracious, practical, and unafraid to tackle issues during the pandemic. Many of his former colleagues at CNN and FOX have still yet to have a courageous interview on the suppression of early COVID-19 therapeutics and the COVID-19 vaccine debacle.

Please join me in celebrating the life of Lou Dobbs and expressing our sincerest condolences to his surviving family. He will be greatly missed.

