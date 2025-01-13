By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

A new comprehensive research library that contains over 100 peer-reviewed papers (n=131) suggests that COVID-19 ‘vaccines’ imprinted the immune systems of recipients through exposure to the “wild type” spike protein from the original Wuhan strain, shaping their response to subsequent variants in potentially harmful ways (Compiled by Dr. Steven Hatfill, MD, MMed, Erik Sass, et al). You can read it here:

Immune imprinting, dubbed “original antigenic sin” by Thomas Francis Jr., occurs when memory B lymphocytes produced in response to an initial viral infection dominate subsequent responses to related viruses, producing antibodies geared to the original exposure. Long-term immune memory has many advantages, but immune imprinting can be harmful if it interferes with immune response to later infections.

The following collection of over 100 peer-reviewed papers (n=131) suggests that COVID “vaccines” imprinted the immune systems of recipients through exposure to the “wild type” spike protein from the original Wuhan strain, shaping their response to subsequent variants in potentially harmful ways. Immune imprinting impaired responses to new variants by skewing B cell production of antibodies toward the “ancestral” spike protein at the expense of new antibodies specifically tailored to the variants’ heavily mutated spike. Additionally, by imprinting a single antigen – the spike protein – on recipients’ immune systems, the “vaccines” prevented them from forming antibodies to other, less mutation-prone parts of the virus, such as proteins from the virus nucleocapsid (Ahmed MIM et al., Delgado JF et al., Paula NM et al., Smith CP et al., Yao D et al). Further findings point to “deep immunological imprinting” or “hybrid immune damping,” in which “vaccination” combined with infection alters later immune response unpredictably (Aguilar-Bretones M et al., Gao B et al., Hornsby H et al., Ju B et al., Reynolds CJ et al., Wang Q et al.).

This collection originated with Dr. Steven Hatfill’s contribution to TOXIC SHOT: Facing the Dangers of the COVID “Vaccines” (Chapter 5: Debunking CDC’s Bad Science).

See also:

“SARS-CoV2 spike protein pathogenicity research collection” (n=320) https://zenodo.org/records/14559644

“mRNA ‘vaccine’ biodistribution, persistence, and adjuvant toxicity library” (n=130) https://zenodo.org/records/14559625

“SARS-CoV2 vaccine and viral variant research library” (n=63) https://zenodo.org/records/14594436