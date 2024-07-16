When the young and inexperienced Queen Elizabeth was coronated in 1558, she immediately had to contend with a nest of vipers at home and abroad. Luckily for her, she had a crack team of loyal men who were determined to protect her. Chief among them were William Cecil and Francis Walsingham.

Walsingham was a formidable combination of shrewdness, decisiveness, and ruthlessness. He serves as a useful model for the kind of man that Trump desperately needs on his team.

For the last eight years, I have watched with frustration at how Trump seems to fall into every trap his villainous opposition sets for him. Though he has the energy, spirit, and instincts to oppose the villains arrayed against him, he lacks the requisite sophistication to do so effectively.

At the risk of sounding arrogant, I could have taken one look at the venue on Saturday, observed there was no sentry on the roof of the building to the north, and told him the building needed to be covered before he took to the stage.

Rudy Giuliani was an excellent attorney. In my opinion, the entire generation of New Yorkers who enjoyed living in the city in the nineties are surely one of the biggest parcel of ingrates in history, because Mayor Giuliani cleaned up the “Rotten Apple” as it was called in a Time magazine cover story published in the late eighties.

To get a sense of the city’s decline prior to Giuliani’s election in 1993, see this 1990 Time report. Nevertheless, as any reasonable person could see, Giuliani was too old to shoulder the burden of sorting through the suspicious circumstances of the 2020 election and leading the charge against a Deep State determined to destroy him. Trump needs an A-Team of analysts, advisors, bodyguards, and attorneys to protect and advise him if he is going to survive until November. I hope he has the wisdom to seek such a team and to listen to it.

