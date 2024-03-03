By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

One of the most frequent concerns I hear from unvaccinated persons is about shedding of either mRNA or vaccine Spike protein onto the unvaccinated. It is real? What is the evidence? Halma et al have published a recent analysis with data from the CDC Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System indicating specific circumstances where there should be considerable concern:

“Biodistribution may not be limited to the body of the vaccine recipient, as a growing body of evidence demonstrates the possibility of secondary exposure to vaccine particles. These can be via bodily fluids and include the following routes of exposure: blood transfusion, organ transplantation, breastfeeding, and possibly other means. As covid-19 vaccines are associated with an increased risk of stroke, the persistence of vaccine artifacts in the blood presents a possible threat to a recipient of a blood donation from a vaccinated donor who suffered from vaccine induced thrombosis or thrombocytopenia. (VITT) We assess the feasibility and significance of these risks through an overview of the case report literature of blood disorders in vaccinated individuals, pharmacovigilance reports from the US Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) and a meta-analysis of the available literature on organ transplants from vaccinated organ donors. Our analysis establishes biological mechanistic plausibility, a coherent safety signal in pharmacovigilance databases for secondary vaccine contents exposure (for the cases of blood transfusion and breastfeeding) and also an elevated level of adverse events in organ transplants from VITT [vaccine induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia]-deceased donors, echoing increases in organ transplantation related complications seen in national statistics for some countries. Secondary exposure to vaccine artifacts is a potential explanation for some of the cases put forth, and requires a deeper investigation.”

The bottom line is that vaccinated mothers breast feeding and organ donors who underwent COVID-19 vaccination almost certainly transfer worrisome mRNA, adenoviral DNA, Spike protein, and or anti-platelet factor-4 antibodies (VITT) to the recipient. This is triggering reports to the VAERS system that should be evaluated by obstetricians and transplant physicians as they guide patients through this period of time where so many people were forced into poorly advised mass vaccination.

