I just had a fascinating conversation with the decorated soldier and former U.S. Congressman, Lieutenant Colonel Allen West, who is running for the Dallas County GOP Chair. Like Thomas Sowell, West is an eloquent advocate of Equality of Opportunity, and NOT Equality of Outcome. He is a staunch defender of the U.S. Constitution and he believes that its limitation of state power is the foundation of our freedom and prosperity. He advocates the primacy of the individual over collectivist schemes and identity politics. He perceives America’s current obsession with race as the product of subversive actors who wish to weaken the country by sowing discord and hatred.

If you are a resident of Dallas County, I strongly encourage you to vote for this great patriot who has always endeavored to ascertain and tell the truth as best as he can, even though it has repeatedly brought him into conflict with powerful interests. He is precisely the sort of defender of truth and justice that I aspired to interview when we founded the Courageous Discourse Substack.

WEST4DALLAS.COM

Share