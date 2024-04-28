By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

The Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex is revving up press briefings and stirring media hype over highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) or bird flu. What that are not telling you is how to manage this threat at home, particularly if you are a farm worker or keep birds on your property.

Sriwilaijaroen et al conducted a high-quality preclinical study of influenza virus strains on chicken egg cells and demonstrated that dilute povidone iodine was effective at neutralizing the two pathogenic parts of the influenza virus—hemagglutinin (binding) and sialidase (catalytic hydrolysis). Of note, these effects were complimentary to the modest effect of oseltamivir (Tamiflu) in these experiments.