By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

The COVID-19 pandemic has been an odyssey in clinical medicine and it is not unexpected that there will be spin-off discoveries from innovations that emerged in response to the crisis.

One such innovation was the application of ivermectin (IVM) as a primary anti-SARS-CoV-2 therapy. IVM has been in the McCullough Protocol since 2020. I can tell you as a doctor that I have utilized all the COVID-19 antivirals in my practice. It has been my observation that IVM has the most rapid effect in combating SARS-CoV-2 acutely and has been valuable in applications where persistent SARS-CoV-2 infection could be playing a role in long-COVID, particularly the craniofacial and cutaneous manifestations.

There is a clear link between the Spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 produced in large and continuous quantities after vaccination and the development of cancer. This has led some to postulate that IVM could play a role in addition to standard of care for cancer patients.