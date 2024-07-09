On October 16, 1962, President Kennedy was informed that the Soviets had installed missile sites in Cuba—in theory, sites that could launch missiles capable of performing a rapid nuclear strike against U.S. targets.

“We don’t have any choice except direct military action," Air Force General Curtis LeMay told the president.

Kennedy told a confidante that the worst advice always comes “from those who feared that to be sensible made them seem soft and unheroic.”

Though only 45, Kennedy possessed far more wisdom than General LeMay, who’d long demonstrated an inordinate fondness for blowing entire cities to smithereens. For twelve days, the young president comported himself with consummate prudence and ultimately struck a deal with Khrushchev to remove the Cuban installations in exchange for the U.S. removing its Jupiter missile installations from Turkey.

I’ve long been haunted by the Cuban Missile Crisis, and during the 2020 elections, I asked a few of my Democrat friends if they were concerned that Joe Biden no longer possessed the cognitive ability to handle a major international crisis.

With the United States holding its escalation course with Russia, I was again reminded of Kennedy’s mental acuity in comparison to President Biden’s disorientation. Today I saw a June 24, 2022 report in the New York Post detailing how the president had, during a meeting the day before, inadvertently held up a cheat sheet for how to comport himself during the exchange.

This, in turn, reminded me of my brother’s observation that it’s extremely doubtful that President Biden could erect and administer a lemonade stand. As he put it:

Even equipped with detailed written instructions, it seems unlikely he could perform each procedural step of acquiring frozen concentrate, water, ice, mixing vessel, pitcher, folding table, and cash box, and erecting the ensemble in a public place.

Should this boy be running the country?

Share