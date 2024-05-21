Life Is a Cabaret
The HOT ZONE: The Heat is on EcoHealth Alliance, Dr. Tabak's admission, the shooting of Robert Fico, mysterious deaths in Africa, Bird flu airborne spread among minks, mpox outbreak in Congo.
A friend just returned from a trip to New York complaining that the new Broadway revival of Cabaret is an unwatchable combination of gratuitous raunchiness with zero poignancy and bad singing—a depressing disappointment for people who loved Bob Fosse’s 1972 film. I wonder if the critic is just being nostalgic. And of course, Liza Minnelli’s performance is an impossible act to follow.
These days I’m often reminded of Cabaret, with its mixture of campy theatricality, absurdity, illusion, and apocalyptic dread. Sally Bowles proclaimed there is no sense in letting all of the destabilizing uncertainty get us down.
What good's permitting
Some prophet of doom
To wipe every smile away.
Life is a Cabaret, old chum,
Come to the Cabaret!
As perplexed and often disturbed as we are by this weird world of ours, we strive to retain our sense of humor. Without it, we might become despondent.
In this episode of the HOT ZONE, we examine the whacky events of the last week and wonder what’s next. Nothing would surprise us!
A NOTE ABOUT OUR SPONSOR
At my haircut on Saturday, my stylist complained about the horrible nasal congestion she’s suffered all spring. I told her to give XLEAR nasal spray a try.
I have found XLEAR nasal spray enormously beneficial in keeping my nasal passages clear and free of congestion. It’s especially useful at night, when good sleep is synonymous with easy breathing through the nose.
XLEAR’s Xylitol nasal sprays cleanse the nasal passages of bacteria, viruses, allergens, and other forms of air pollution. Its hypertonic solutions alleviate swelling and open the air passages without discomfort, cleansing and hydrating at the same time.
XLEAR originated in the research of Dr. Lon Jones, who delved deeply into research from Finland about the benefits of xylitol. Impressed by these landmark Finnish studies, Dr. Jones developed a xylitol nasal spray to treat his patients who had persistent upper-respiratory infections.
Dr. Jones successfully treated his granddaughter’s ear infections, and then began dispensing the solution to other patients with ear, nose, and throat issues. The results were astounding. In 2000, Nathan Jones, Dr. Jones’ son, founded Xlear Inc. in order to make the nasal spray commercially available.
To learn more about XLEAR products, please visit the company’s website.
Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Good chat about grim news. I wish I had more time to get a daily dose.
Interesting thing about the age of Fauci and his ilk, retreating into retirement after causing so much damage. Suspect there is a correlation between that age and the age (and lack of dependency on institutional salaries or funding) and those who are speaking out. Like the activists here in Japan, it is mostly retirees who are most politically, communally active because the young men are held hostage by the workplace demands, the young women by motherhood. By the way, I'll be going to the Hibiya May 31 anti-WHO rally, said to be the biggest in the world to date. I will be the foreigner holding up a tiny Osmo3 video camera and wearing my old "Arrest Fauci" t-shirt.
Regarding Dr. McCollough's mention about what kind of people become CEO's, even though I've been studying Cluster B / Dark triad personality types for about a decade now, a recent meme lifted from Frank Herbert's "Dune" is quite pity, though I would change the word "government" to "institutions" (as opposed to communities) ... "All governments suffer a recurring problem: Power attracts Pathological personalities. It is not that power corrupts but that it is magnetic to the corruptible."
Oh, and the movie adaptation of, "The Constant Gardener" is one of my favorites.
And XCLEAR probably has nanotech in it. You'd best get it checked for it. It's been found in other liquid pharmaceuticals. There's not enough people to be able to check all Rx and OTC liquid pharmaceuticals. If you can afford the lab work, well worth getting it done, and then letting us know what you found out. (Just don't fall for, if the test comes out negative, then falsely believing that the nano supposedly doesn't exist just because it isn't in that one product. It may not be in all of them yet.