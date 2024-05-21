A friend just returned from a trip to New York complaining that the new Broadway revival of Cabaret is an unwatchable combination of gratuitous raunchiness with zero poignancy and bad singing—a depressing disappointment for people who loved Bob Fosse’s 1972 film. I wonder if the critic is just being nostalgic. And of course, Liza Minnelli’s performance is an impossible act to follow.

These days I’m often reminded of Cabaret, with its mixture of campy theatricality, absurdity, illusion, and apocalyptic dread. Sally Bowles proclaimed there is no sense in letting all of the destabilizing uncertainty get us down.

What good's permitting

Some prophet of doom

To wipe every smile away.

Life is a Cabaret, old chum,

Come to the Cabaret!

As perplexed and often disturbed as we are by this weird world of ours, we strive to retain our sense of humor. Without it, we might become despondent.

In this episode of the HOT ZONE, we examine the whacky events of the last week and wonder what’s next. Nothing would surprise us!

