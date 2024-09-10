A friend just sent me an e-mail containing the following reflection by the Scottish-American philosopher, Alasdair MacIntyre.

The modern nation-state, in whatever guise, is a dangerous and unmanageable institution, presenting itself on the one hand as a bureaucratic supplier of goods and services, which is always about to, but never actually does, give its clients value for money -- and on the other as a repository of sacred values, which from time to time invites one to lay down one’s life on its behalf. . . . it is like being asked to die for the telephone company.

It seems to me that MacIntyre’s observation is undoubtedly true. The only thing I would add is that supranational states like the European Union and the United Nations are no different.

Apart from administrative tasks such as maintaining infrastructure, basic law and order, and defending the homeland from invaders, what is the legitimate purpose of the 21st century nation-state?

Most people never seriously contemplate this question, and have consequently ended up suffering from something akin to Stockholm Syndrome in their perception of the U.S. federal government.

If you decide to risk being brain damaged by watching the debate this evening, consider that most of the problems discussed by the candidates were caused NOT by the people, but by the state. Kamala Harris’s performance promises to be especially baleful in this respect, given how many social, economic, and political problems have been aggravated during her term as Vice President.

