By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

The vast majority of young persons who are actively dating that I have encountered are using dating apps on their cell phones. In 2016, Tinder expanded the range of self-described gender identities to 37 options.

Is there any way of reducing the risk of sexually transmitted infections beyond the standard abstinence, barrier method, and post-encounter prophylaxis? As an epidemiologist, one of the first methods that comes to mind is risk stratification by self-described gender assignment.