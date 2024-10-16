By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

More data continue to come in that pre-vaccination followed by acute COVID-19 is amplifying the frequency and intensity of symptoms of long-COVID syndrome.

O’Regan et al reported on 50,115 Danish residents April 2021 to February 2023. Trading Economics reported to date that 255.75 vaccine doses have been administered per 100 Danes. The author’s concurred: “Most participants were vaccinated with at least 2 doses (21 164 test negative participants [85.1%] and 22 120 test-positive participants [87.6%]) before their SARS-CoV-2 index test.” About a quarter of the population reported post-exertional malaise/fatigue and it was worse for vaccinated who suffered vaccine failure and infection particularly hospitalization.

The bottom line is that vaccination has ruined the general vitality of about 25% of the population as reflected in this study. To add insult to injury, the vaccines failed to protect against COVID-19, thus infection and hospitalization has intensified chronic constitutional symptoms. In my practice experience, most patients slowly improve with McCullough Protocol Base Spike Detoxification. I expect most in this study would resolve their symptoms with about 12 months of treatment.

