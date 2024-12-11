On June 11, 2023—the day after Ted Kaczynski died—the Washington Post published a report headlined Before he was the Unabomber, Ted Kaczynski was a mind-control test subject. As was noted in the report:

Kaczynski entered Harvard University as a 16-year-old on a scholarship, after skipping the sixth and 11th grades. It was there that he was subjected to an experiment run by Harvard psychologist Henry A. Murray that was backed by the Central Intelligence Agency. Though he graduated with a mathematics degree, later completing a doctorate in the field before becoming a professor, questions remain over whether — or to what extent — he was affected by the experiment, which reportedly involved mock interrogations in which participants’ beliefs were harshly disparaged. Murray’s study was widely reported to be part of a CIA program code-named Project MK-Ultra, inspired by the use of mind-control techniques on U.S. prisoners of war in Korea by the Soviet Union, China and North Korea. The program sought to understand how to control subjects’ minds, sometimes using substances such as LSD, according to a document the CIA made publicly available in 2018. (There has not been evidence to suggest LSD or similar substances were used at Harvard on Kaczynski.) … CIA Director Richard Helms ordered the destruction of many files related to MK-Ultra in 1973. Nevertheless, Kaczynski disclosed some of his apparent involvement in the study in correspondence from prison with the professor Alston Chase, who later wrote a book about the Unabomber. Chase argued in a June 2000 article in the Atlantic magazine that Kaczynski’s experiences at Harvard — his studies, overlapping with his roughly three-year participation in Murray’s experiment — helped create the Unabomber. “Thus did Kaczynski’s Harvard experiences shape his anger and legitimize his wrath,” wrote Chase, who died in 2022. “By the time he graduated, all the elements that would ultimately transform him into the Unabomber were in place …”

I have long been fascinated by the question of how and why Ted Kaczynski—a child prodigy—was driven to commit homicidal acts that he—a man of exceptional intelligence—had to have understood were completely vain and wouldn’t change a thing about our “Industrial Society and its Future.” Such was the title of his 35,000-word “manifesto” that set forth his rationale for his 1978–1995 mail bomb campaign.

Kaczynski’s manifesto states that the public accepts sweeping technological change as entirely positive, and never stops to consider the deleterious consequences of technology , including its undermining of individual freedom and autonomy.

This morning I woke up to the news that fellow Substack author Ken Klippenstein has obtained a copy of what he calls “Luigi Mangioni’s Manifesto” and has published it on his Substack (see Exclusive: Luigi's Manifesto). The following is an exact reproduction of the document that Mr. Klippenstein published.

To the Feds, I'll keep this short, because I do respect what you do for our country. To save you a lengthy investigation, I state plainly that I wasn't working with anyone. This was fairly trivial: some elementary social engineering, basic CAD, a lot of patience. The spiral notebook, if present, has some straggling notes and To Do lists that illuminate the gist of it. My tech is pretty locked down because I work in engineering so probably not much info there. I do apologize for any strife of traumas but it had to be done. Frankly, these parasites simply had it coming. A reminder: the US has the #1 most expensive healthcare system in the world, yet we rank roughly #42 in life expectancy. United is the [indecipherable] largest company in the US by market cap, behind only Apple, Google, Walmart. It has grown and grown, but as our life expectancy? No the reality is, these [indecipherable] have simply gotten too powerful, and they continue to abuse our country for immense profit because the American public has allwed them to get away with it. Obviously the problem is more complex, but I do not have space, and frankly I do not pretend to be the most qualified person to lay out the full argument. But many have illuminated the corruption and greed (e.g.: Rosenthal, Moore), decades ago and the problems simply remain. It is not an issue of awareness at this point, but clearly power games at play. Evidently I am the first to face it with such brutal honesty.

Firstly, it seems to me that that this note is not a manifesto along the lines of what Ted Kaczynski sent to the New York Times and Washington Post in June 1995 with the assertion that if the editors didn’t publish it, more people would die.

The note’s first line addresses “the Feds” and states that he “wasn’t working with anyone.” Did Mangione really believe that the Feds would take his word for it? To be sure, in our current whacky world, it wouldn’t surprise if the Feds do take his word for it — i.e., “Thanks Luigi, this really saves us a lot of shoe leather.”

The rest of the document is equally childish and platitudinous. The line, “Frankly, these parasites simply had it coming,” is merely a hateful cliche. The only intriguing thing about it is the plural form of the word “parasites” does not specifically refer to Brian Thompson.

If this document really was written by Mangione, it suggests he has suffered a profound mental breakdown and perhaps even some form of brain damage.

The note purportedly found with Mangione is best characterized as a self-incriminating document that he inexplicably kept on his person six days after UHC CEO Brian Thompson was shot in Midtown Manhattan.

As I have noted in earlier posts, he was spotted dining in a McDonald’s 280 miles from the crime scene, wearing the same outfit he was photographed wearing as he got into a taxi on the Upper West Side shortly after Thompson was shot. When he was arrested, he had—in addition to this incriminating document—multiple incriminating objects in his possession, including a 9 mm pistol and multiple fake IDs, including the fake ID he purportedly used to check into the Upper West Side hostel.

As of this writing, there are no news reports of the New York Times and Washington Post receiving a copy of this document with the demand that it be published. Judging by what has so far been disclosed to the media, it seems that Mangione preferred to keep it on his person.

In addition to legal counsel, I hope Mangione is being properly examined by a top mental health professional who is entirely free of state interests and influence. By this I mean, NOT a psychiatrist like Dr. Louis Jolyon West, who was commissioned to examine Jack Ruby. As some readers may know, Dr. West was a key figure in running the CIA’s MK Ultra program while he was at Cornell University and when he chairman of the department of Psychiatry at the University of Oklahoma.

Share