Microneedle Patch 'Vaccines'
Gates-funded skin implants deliver permanent quantum dots to verify vaccination status.
By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has funded the development of biocompatible near-infrared quantum dots delivered to the skin by microneedle patches that record vaccination status. Quantum dots are nanocrystals made of semiconducting materials that have unique optical and electronic properties.
The authors of the Gates-funded study note that the “markings” should persist for at least 5 years:
We present data characterizing signal expression over 9 months in animals and in vitro accelerated solar light photobleaching studies which suggest that detectable markings would persist to the target time point of five years.
