A comprehensive list of over 250 peer-reviewed studies demonstrating SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein harms has just been published by Erik Sass and Dr. Martin Wucher: SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein Pathogenicity Research Library

This enormous body of research demonstrating that Spike protein is a highly toxic substance confirms that the COVID-19 injectable products are fundamentally unsafe for human use. Moreover, these data further amplify the rationale for Spike protein detoxification:

Much of academia and our public health authorities continue to ignore Spike protein as a target for long-COVID treatments. Last week, Medscape published an article titled, New Data: The Most Promising Treatments for Long COVID, where there’s not a single mention of the highly persistent Spike protein that has been identified in autopsy and biopsy findings of injured and deceased individuals.

The new U.S. administration should allocate funding to investigate accessible methods for detecting Spike protein and initiate large, prospective, double-blind, placebo-controlled trials to identify safe and effective treatments for removing Spike protein from the body, with endpoints including the clearance of Spike protein, improvement in inflammatory markers, and measurable symptom relief.

