Please enjoy this continuing medical education lecture delivered at 40th Cellular Detoxification Conference sponsored by International College of Integrative Medicine in Indianapolis, Indianana, on September 7 2024.

There are no medicine grand rounds or primary care conferences addressing this topic. It is a white space in medicine where no academic medical center has a fundamental approach to handling about 5-10% of the population suffering from post-acute sequalae after recurrent SARS-CoV-2 infection or COVID-19 infection. Both load the body with pathogenic Spike protein which incites inflammation, oxidative stress, coagulation, and all the downstream effects that result in symptoms.

BSD=Base Spike Detoxification

Because I have taken the ultimate accountability for McCullough Protocol Base Spike Detoxification (BSD) by publishing and copyrighting it in my own name, I can tell you first hand I get feedback about perceived safety and efficacy on a regular basis from all over the world. I am pleased to report that responses indicate this is the best approach for now until there are large, prospective, double-blind placebo controlled randomized trials of combinations of agents that measure meaningful outcomes. To my knowledge, no such trials have been planned as of yet. A search for long-COVID studies testing nattokinase, one of the principal components of BSD, found no records.

ClinicalTrials.Gov accessed September 26, 2024

Hulscher N, Procter BC, Wynn C, McCullough PA. Clinical Approach to Post-acute Sequelae After COVID-19 Infection and Vaccination. Cureus. 2023 Nov 21;15(11):e49204. doi: 10.7759/cureus.49204. PMID: 38024037; PMCID: PMC10663976.