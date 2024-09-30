Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2

McCullough Protocol Base Spike Detoxification

Fundamental in Resolving Long-COVID and Managing Vaccine Injury Syndromes: International College of Integrative Medicine 40th Cellular Detoxification Conference
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Sep 30, 2024
2
Share
Transcript

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this continuing medical education lecture delivered at 40th Cellular Detoxification Conference sponsored by International College of Integrative Medicine in Indianapolis, Indianana, on September 7 2024.

There are no medicine grand rounds or primary care conferences addressing this topic. It is a white space in medicine where no academic medical center has a fundamental approach to handling about 5-10% of the population suffering from post-acute sequalae after recurrent SARS-CoV-2 infection or COVID-19 infection. Both load the body with pathogenic Spike protein which incites inflammation, oxidative stress, coagulation, and all the downstream effects that result in symptoms.

BSD=Base Spike Detoxification

Because I have taken the ultimate accountability for McCullough Protocol Base Spike Detoxification (BSD) by publishing and copyrighting it in my own name, I can tell you first hand I get feedback about perceived safety and efficacy on a regular basis from all over the world. I am pleased to report that responses indicate this is the best approach for now until there are large, prospective, double-blind placebo controlled randomized trials of combinations of agents that measure meaningful outcomes. To my knowledge, no such trials have been planned as of yet. A search for long-COVID studies testing nattokinase, one of the principal components of BSD, found no records.

ClinicalTrials.Gov accessed September 26, 2024

Please subscribe to Courageous Discourse as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Hulscher N, Procter BC, Wynn C, McCullough PA. Clinical Approach to Post-acute Sequelae After COVID-19 Infection and Vaccination. Cureus. 2023 Nov 21;15(11):e49204. doi: 10.7759/cureus.49204. PMID: 38024037; PMCID: PMC10663976.

Discussion about this podcast

Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake
Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake Podcast
Advancement of clinical science, protection of personal autonomy, liberty, and constitutional rights.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Recent Episodes
The HOT ZONE: Enemies Within
  John Leake
Vegan Cardiologist Fights Back Against the Keto-Carnivore Craze
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Brannon Howse: "When Do We Call this Genocide?"
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Finding Freedom in the Post Pandemic Years
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Reject Propaganda Terms!
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
What Is Next on the Pandemic Horizon?
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
The HOT ZONE: Quest for an Antidote
  John Leake