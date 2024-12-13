By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Just as the public was misled during the acute phase of the SARS-CoV-2 outbreak with Medscape newsletters to doctors indicating no outpatient treatments were working, a similar dismal message hit the inboxes of America’s physicians in an article by Tinker Ready on long-COVID.

The article quotes patient advocate Charlie McCone who leads The Patient-Led Research Collaborative:

McCone is a patient representative to the National Institutes of Health’s RECOVER-TLC research program, which met this summer to launch a series of clinical trials. He said the organization is making progress, but results from the clinical trials aren’t expected until 2028 — a long time for patients with long COVID to wait. He noted the upcoming trial of low-dose rapamycin, which researchers hope will address some of the immune or infection-related dysfunction that drives long COVID. After McCone spent hours in bed for more than a year, he can now work at the computer for about 2 hours a day. His shortness of breath improved after he started taking Plavix. “That's up from about 30 minutes. I can leave the house occasionally, once to twice a week, depending on the week,” he said. McCone and others are calling for better continuing education for doctors about long COVID for doctors and more publicly available information to help patients know what drugs are already out there and might benefit them. “Read the research, provide some low-risk treatment options to your patients, and let your patient decide,” he advised doctors. “I don't think this is asking you too much. This is a health crisis that's impacting every aspect of society.”

Plavix is a form of a blood thinner used for coronary stents and has no impact on symptoms itself. Disappointingly the article fails to cite the Spike protein as the cause of long COVID syndrome and omits the key intervention: McCullough Protocol Base Spike Protein Detoxification. We have found that ivermectin plays a role in craniofacial and pulmonary syndromes, skin rashes, and other long-COVID syndromes that suggest recurrent SARS-CoV-2 infection and prolonged viral replication. The main use for hydroxychloroquine is in long-COVID ANA, RF, anti-CCP positive autoimmune syndromes. Colchicine, steroids, and rapamycin are used in chest syndromes such as pleuritis and pericarditis.

With the advent of non-pharmaceutical products by The Wellness Company, in a sense, McCone is probably right, patients will decide on their own for a program—one that does not rely on prescription medications at all.

