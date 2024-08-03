By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Virtually every vaccinated person I meet has contracted COVID-19. Many still believe vaccination was worth the risk because they did not end up in the hospital in 2021 through the present day. Vaccine-takers tended to be younger working age individuals who were mandated by work or school, and therefore healthier than those not forced into taking the jab. In my practice, the senior citizens who took the vaccine tended to be healthier and far more worried about COVID-19. They were the first to get early treatment for the illness. Finally, we all saw COVID-19 illness become far milder on the second, third, and fourth infections because of natural immunity as we were faced with milder strains. So in the midst of this confounded set of relationships, how did the COVID-19 vaccines perform?

Wu et al, published a meta-analysis of 68 studies evaluating efficacy of COVID-19 vaccination. Keep in mind only favorable studies were accepted by editors. The results indicate a stunning failure of vaccination. Because the data are not from high-quality, prospective, double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized trials, and publication bias, we must be conservative and consider the lower-bound of the confidence interval as the statistic of interest. This means that vaccine performance could be as bad as that number.

As you can see, most lower bounds are near or below zero at 168-195 days! That means just a few months after the shot, there is no detectable benefit even in the most biased studies. Hospitalization and death as an outcome must be considerably discounted since there was not control for early treatment, natural immunity, and progressively milder strains before Omicron. After Omicron, there is no benefit whatsoever for vaccination for the occurrence of SARS-CoV-2 or hospitalization/death.

