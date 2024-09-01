By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

After a pandemic, all cause mortality should go down due to a culling effect of the frail and vulnerable. We saw acute COVID-19 become the proximate cause of death in many seniors who were in the final year of natural life.

Now an analysis from Allen indicates that all-cause mortality is up in heavily vaccinated Australia and that at least two thirds in the variation per region is explained by mass COVID-19 vaccination. There are numerous well-documented fatal vaccine serious adverse events which are piling up months and years after the shots. Cumulative toxicity is another factor as a single person is not vaccinated just with the primary series (first two injections), but continued dosing every six months.

Allen, DE. 2024. The correlation between Australian Excess Deaths by State and Booster Vaccinations. Medical Research Archives, [online] 12(7).https://doi.org/10.18103/mra.v1 2i7.5485

These data call for a direct data merge of the vaccine administration and death data in Australia to explore these very uncomfortable relationships. Because the Australian government pushed the vaccines so hard, officials have been stonewalling the public on this important next analysis.

