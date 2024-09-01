Most Variation in All-Cause Mortality Explained by Mass COVID-19 Vaccination
Australian Ecological Analysis Points to Vaccine Campaign Causing Rising Death Counts
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
After a pandemic, all cause mortality should go down due to a culling effect of the frail and vulnerable. We saw acute COVID-19 become the proximate cause of death in many seniors who were in the final year of natural life.
Now an analysis from Allen indicates that all-cause mortality is up in heavily vaccinated Australia and that at least two thirds in the variation per region is explained by mass COVID-19 vaccination. There are numerous well-documented fatal vaccine serious adverse events which are piling up months and years after the shots. Cumulative toxicity is another factor as a single person is not vaccinated just with the primary series (first two injections), but continued dosing every six months.
These data call for a direct data merge of the vaccine administration and death data in Australia to explore these very uncomfortable relationships. Because the Australian government pushed the vaccines so hard, officials have been stonewalling the public on this important next analysis.
Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Please subscribe to Courageous Discourse as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
President, McCullough Foundation
Allen, DE. 2024. The correlation between Australian Excess Deaths by State and Booster Vaccinations. Medical Research Archives, [online] 12(7). https://doi.org/10.18103/mra.v1 2i7.5485
Thanks for this. The world-first enquiry into excess deaths in Australia, instigated by Senator Ralph Babet (https://www.aph.gov.au/Parliamentary_Business/Committees/Senate/Community_Affairs/ExcessMortality47/Report/Dissenting_Report_from_Senator_Babet_of_the_United_Australia_Party#Heading11) has concluded without even considering many of the submissions: https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/excess-mortality-inquiry-report-published.
An article which I haven't seen discussed much is Ryu et al. 2024-08-28 "Fibrin drives thromboinflammation and neuropathology in COVID-19" https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-024-07873-4.
"Here we show that fibrin binds to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, forming proinflammatory blood clots that drive systemic thromboinflammation and neuropathology in COVID-19. Fibrin, acting through its inflammatory domain, is required for oxidative stress and macrophage activation in the lungs, whereas it suppresses natural killer cells, after SARS-CoV-2 infection. Fibrin promotes neuroinflammation and neuronal loss after infection, as well as innate immune activation in the brain and lungs independently of active infection."
The mRNA and adenovirus vector gene-therapy injections falsely marketed as "vaccines" cause a massive cellular production of proteins closely modeled on SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins. The amount of such spike proteins produced is surely massive compared to most or perhaps all infections, since the mRNA or adenoviruses program cells all over the body to produce these proteins, many of which would go into circulation, with the remainder bound to the outside of their cell membrane until the immune system destroys these cell. The immune system can't do anything else to stop the production of these spike proteins.
There's every reason to believe that these gene-therapy spike proteins, free-moving and bound to cells plasma membranes, would have the same interactions with fibrin, so causing excessive coagulation and so clots. However, the authors deny this:
"In general, COVID-19 RNA vaccines lead to small amounts of spike protein accumulating locally and within draining lymph nodes where the immune response is initiated and the protein is eliminated[37]. Consistent with the safety of the spike mRNA vaccines, mRNA vaccines prevent post-COVID-19 thromboembolic complications[38] and a cohort study in 99 million COVID-vaccinated individuals showed no safety signals for haematological conditions[39]."
I don't believe this at all.
Their ref [37] is https://www.cell.com/cell-reports/fulltext/S2211-1247(20)30292-8, from March 2020, and so does not tell us anything about mRNA "vaccines" in general, or those for COVID-19. Their ref [38] https://heart.bmj.com/content/110/9/635.long only looks at those who contracted COVID-19, not those who suffered coagulation and perhaps died because of this following the gene therapy injections.
Their ref [39] https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0264410X24001270 looked for adverse events only up to 42 days after the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca injections: "This multi-country analysis confirmed pre-established safety signals for myocarditis, pericarditis, Guillain-Barré syndrome, and cerebral venous sinus thrombosis."
Please see the research cited and discussed at: https://vitamindstopscovid.info/00-evi/. The immune system needs at least 50 ng/mL 125 nmol/L circulating 25-hydroxyvitamin D to function properly. This is twice or more what most people have, at least in winter, if they are not supplementing vitamin D3 properly and have not recently had a lot of UV-B exposure of ideally white skin.
Self-destructive, indiscriminate cell-destroying, inflammatory responses, even with healthy 25-hydroxyvitamin D, drive sepsis, severe COVID-19, Kawasaki disease, MIS-C etc. and surely disrupt neurogenesis, and so neurodevelopment. This is due to our ancestors evolving excessively strong inflammatory responses, which are directed at multicellular parasites, such as helminths (intestinal worms), due to ubiquitous helminth infections, with those helminths emitting one or more compounds which down-regulate these responses which target them. Now that we - and our companion and agricultural animals - are dewormed, we have generally excessive inflammatory responses, with a great deal of individual variation due to genetic differences and exposure to triggering compounds and pathogens.
Both helminthic therapy (introducing a relatively benign helminth infestation) and medically supervised extra-high 25-hydroxyvitamin D protocols (Coimbra) can be used to suppress a wide range of inflammatory autoimmune disorders, including multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, cluster headaches and migraine: https://vitamindstopscovid.info/06-adv/.
I read Sucharit Bhakdi's book CORONA FALSE ALARM....at the beginning of the lockdowns. This prepared my mind for the eventuality that there was a lot more behind the whole deal...the lockdowns...the restrictions...the mandates than was being revealed publicly. Sucharit Bhakdi is a brave and selfless man who risked a lot to tell the truth to the general public. I credit him with saving me from the plague of the "vaccines".
These were never vaccines nor were they invented to be.
The goal was always to reduce the population, through direct poisoning, reproductive harms and autoimmune failure.
Brave Dr. Mike Yeadon elaborated on all of this with appalling "insider" knowledge of the perps
plans.
I guess the plans worked....