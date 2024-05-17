The Daily Mail just warned that Congo is suffering biggest mpox outbreak ever that could soon spread to US...after arrival of new, ultra-infectious, deadly strain, CDC report warns.

According to the report:

CDC officials have urged Americans most vulnerable to mpox to get vaccinated before the virus potentially returns to the US. Dr Jono Mermin, director of the CDC's National Center for HIV, Viral Hepatitis, STD, and TB Prevention division, wrote on X Thursday: 'Two doses of the #mpox vaccine is safe & protects from severe illness.' News of the illness, which often infects gay and bisexual men, comes as the US and other countries around the world prepare to celebrate Pride month in June.

And so it appears that “mpox” is again jockeying for Disease X position this election year, and may soon be neck and neck with bird flu. Note that for many years, the disease now called “mpox” was called Monkeypox. The WHO changed the name in 2022 because, in the obscurantist reasoning of the strange people who work at the WHO, “the original name of the decades-old animal disease could be construed as discriminatory and racist.”

