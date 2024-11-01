MSM Faces of Health and Wellness
Meme featuring Peter Hotez, Bill Gates, Rachel Levine, and mysterious person showcase suboptimal health of our MSM public health figures.
A friend just sent me this meme.
Can anyone identify the person in the upper right? Is she an actress from George Romero’s Day of the Dead or is she a public health official?
In all seriousness, what does it mean that these people of obviously suboptimal health are our spokespersons for physical and mental health?
LACounty Health Director Barbara Ferrer
Not a medical doctor
PhD in social work from Brandeis
Absolutely maniacal and a petty tyrant
Also a medical fascist/ communist
She looks like a ghoul 😳