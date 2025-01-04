Playback speed
Nasal and Throat Sprays, Gargles, Best Prevention for Bird Flu

H5N1 Ubiquitous on Farms, Quarantines, PCR Testing, Culling, Vaccines All Useless in Protecting Workers Now
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Jan 04, 2025
6
9
Transcript

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

The four year H5N1 avian influenza outbreak is ubiquitous on farms across the United States because the gain-of-function viral strain from the USDA Poultry Research Center in Athens Georgia is spreading by mallard ducks and other migratory water fowl and continually reinfecting the farms. Fortunately it is a mild illness for both animals and man.

Please enjoy this brief interview update on Just the News, hosted by John Solomon and Amanda Head on Real America’s Voice. Farms, meat processing plants, and chicken factories should outfit their workers with Immune Mist and Emergency Contagion Kits from The Wellness Company. These simple tools can protect our workers from H5N1. This is far more practical advice than what has been given on CNN by former White House Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Deborah Birx. She is advising weekly PCR testing for workers with no practical advice on protection. Expect her to push hard in the weeks to months on mass H5N1 vaccination.

Ignoring simple medical prevention and treatment, ramping up fear with PCR testing, and then coming in hard and strong on vaccination is the playbook for Birx and the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

