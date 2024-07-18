By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

The nation is at a loss as to why law enforcement officers did not fire first on Michael Crooks instead of let him shoot and injure former President Trump, David Dutch, James Copenhaver, and kill Corey Comperatore. How often to police shoot first in tough situations with potential threats?

Ward et al reviewed nonfatal and fatal police shootings from 2015 to 2020 in the United States.

“A total of 1769 people were injured annually in shootings by police, 55% fatally. When a shooting injury occurred, odds of fatality were 46% higher following dispatched responses than police-initiated responses. Injuries associated with physically threatening or threat-making behaviors, behavioral health needs, and well-being checks were most frequently fatal.”

Importantly, only 9% of cases did the perpetrator shoot first, and when the police returned fire and killed the assailant in 55%. What happened in Butler, PA at the Trump rally was rare even for routine police work. To allow an assassin to set up and prepare to shoot upon a crowd, watch it all, wait for shots to be completed, and then fire back is unconscionable and certainly cannot be considered routine procedure as published in the peer-reviewed literature.

Please subscribe to Courageous Discourse as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Ward JA, Cepeda J, Jackson DB, Johnson O Jr, Webster DW, Crifasi CK. National Burden of Injury and Deaths From Shootings by Police in the United States, 2015‒2020. Am J Public Health. 2024 Apr;114(4):387-397. doi: 10.2105/AJPH.2023.307560. PMID: 38478866; PMCID: PMC10937603.