By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Post-acute sequelae after SARS-CoV-2 infection (long COVID) and after COVID-19 vaccination are characterized by micro blood clotting . The work of Scheim et al suggests the majority of syndromes in both cases are due to Spike protein mediated hemagglutination and then the development of small clots that serve the major organs in the body. Xi et al demonstrated increased risk for microclots visualized in retinal arteries and veins in the COVID-19 vaccinated.

Grixti et al point out that nattokinase has quickly become part of community standard of care for post-acute sequelae as proposed in McCullough Protocol Base Spike Detoxification. They went on to demonstrate that recombinant Nattokinase was fibrinolytic in a lab preparation of fibrinaloid microclots, that is coagulation that is initiated with fibrinogen, thrombin, and lipopolysaccharide.

As you can see, the effect was dose-related. This suggests even greater biological plausibility that Nattokinase can indeed dissolve microclots. The next sets of experiments should test microclots induced by Spike protein, thrombin, and fibrinogen. The clinical community has a long way to go in translating these results from bench to bedside. There is a great need for dose-ranging studies with Nattokinase in humans to study fibrinolysis and risks of bleeding. In the meantime these data are reassuring that we are on the right track with Nattokinase broadly, empirically used in patients with post-acute sequalae after SARS-CoV-2 infection (long COVID) and after COVID-19 vaccination.

