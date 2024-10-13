Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

Natural Disasters Remind Us All to be Prepared

Botched FEMA Response Has Parallels to Failed Coronavirus Task Force Policies Indicating Need for Alternative Strategies in Times of Crisis
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Oct 13, 2024
1
Share
Transcript

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

John Fredericks and his family are loyal patients with The Wellness Company and he explains why people need to take their healthcare back into their own hands in virtually shoot he does on healthcare. We reviewed the very poor performance by US government agencies in the response to hurricanes Helene and Milton and why it is so important to be prepared with Emergency Medical Kits from The Wellness Company.

In times of great crisis and threat to human life, we simply cannot wait and rely on government agencies to save us. The public, first responders, and healthcare providers must look to alternatives like The Wellness Company. Please enjoy this segment of Outside the Beltway on Real America’s Voice.

Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Please subscribe to Courageous Discourse as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Discussion about this podcast

Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake
Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake Podcast
Advancement of clinical science, protection of personal autonomy, liberty, and constitutional rights.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Recent Episodes
COVID-19 Vaccine Contaminants, Self-Assembling Structures, Nanobots, and Never-Ending Spike Production
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
One Natural Disaster after Another
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Does mRNA Vaccination Support a Future One World Government?
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Appalachian Catastrophe
  John Leake
This is a War on The Mind
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Federal Responses to Pandemic and Natural Disasters Become Authoritarian
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Canadian Government Shatters the Doctor-Patient Relationship
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH