Natural Disasters Remind Us All to be Prepared

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

John Fredericks and his family are loyal patients with The Wellness Company and he explains why people need to take their healthcare back into their own hands in virtually shoot he does on healthcare. We reviewed the very poor performance by US government agencies in the response to hurricanes Helene and Milton and why it is so important to be prepared with Emergency Medical Kits from The Wellness Company.

In times of great crisis and threat to human life, we simply cannot wait and rely on government agencies to save us. The public, first responders, and healthcare providers must look to alternatives like The Wellness Company. Please enjoy this segment of Outside the Beltway on Real America’s Voice.

Please subscribe to Courageous Discourse as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

www.mcculloughfnd.org