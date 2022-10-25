On March 3, 2021, Barbara Orandello received her second Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the next day she had a severe headache, nausea, vomiting, and ultimately required neurosurgical evacuation of a large blood clot from her brain. Here is what she and her daughter, Kerry Quinlan reported to FOX News Laura Ingraham on the Ingraham Angle in 2021[i]:

“Orandello recounted receiving her second dose of vaccine that day, and subsequently waking up March 4th with "horrific pain in [her] right eye" that sent her off her bed and onto the floor.

Her husband was unable to help her stand up, and she was rushed first to a hospital in Loudoun County, Va., and next to another hospital in neighboring Fairfax County, as doctors sought a way to diagnose and treat her urgent medical crisis.

Virginia woman recounts 'massive brain bleed' from COVID vaccine, as Fauci tells hesitant folks 'Get over it' Fox News Jul 9, 2021

"They took me by helicopter, and they were letting me die, I'm going to tell you, they were letting me die," she said, asserting that her condition was very grave. "They said to my son, "There's nothing we can do," and "She's comfortable, just let her go," and my son went ballistic, and he got yelling at them to get a brain doctor … they got the brain surgeon in," she said.

"My husband who was en route, had to give permission over the telephone to operate, and I had an emergency craniotomy. – Thank God-- I had a massive brain bleed," she continued.

"[It was] massive. One-third of my brain was filled with blood," Orandello recounted.

The daughter Quinlan, a biologist by trade, told Ingraham that she is "pro-science" like many, adding that she predicts the inflammation from the vaccine caused an artery to rupture."

"Like my mom said, you know, a third of her brain was filled with blood and she suffered from a hemorrhagic stroke," Quinlan said.

In addition, Ingraham played a clip of Orandello and her husband last Christmas excitedly cooking and celebrating the holiday – and she asked her if she could do that same kind of work at this point.

Both Mrs. Orandello and Ms Quinlan called me weeks after their appearance on national television and recounted the events. I told them that I believe one of several mechanisms can be at play for neurologically devasting events after mRNA vaccination: 1) a surge in blood pressure causing hemorrhage in the zone of Spike protein mediated inflammation within the brain, 2) triggered atherosclerotic stroke with hemorrhagic conversation, 3) atrial fibrillation with cerebral thromboembolism, 4) a blood condition called vaccine induced thrombocytopenic purpura with hemorrhage and clotting occurred in the brain.

Ms. Quinlan sent me a picture from the back of her long arduous days in stroke rehabilitation serving as a reminder of what Moderna did to her with its liability shield and lack of sympathy for any of its victims.

Mrs. Barbara Orandello after COVID-19 vaccine induced intracranial hemorrhage and neurologically devastating stroke requiring extensive rehabilitation.

Jacob Dag Berild, MD, et al, reported in JAMA on 7757 neurologic events after COVID-19 vaccination (Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca) in three Nordic countries (Norway, Finland, and Denmark) between January 1, 2020, and May 16, 2021.[ii] These four mechanisms are highlighted in the Table.

Dag Berild J, Bergstad Larsen V, Myrup Thiesson E, Lehtonen T, Grøsland M, Helgeland J, Wolhlfahrt J, Vinsløv Hansen J, Palmu AA, Hviid A. Analysis of Thromboembolic and Thrombocytopenic Events After the AZD1222, BNT162b2, and MRNA-1273 COVID-19 Vaccines in 3 Nordic Countries. JAMA Netw Open. 2022 Jun 1;5(6):e2217375. doi: 10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2022.17375. PMID: 35699955; PMCID: PMC9198750.

Separately Dag Berild et al reported on 1295 hip fractures resulting in 1085 deaths after vaccination during the same time period. The Berild report is disturbing because these are large numbers occurring in those ostensibly healthy enough to undergo vaccination and then like Ms. Orandello, suffer a catastrophic event within 28 days of taking the shot. Among the seniors in your circle, how many have suffered a devastating stroke or fall with hip fracture or both shortly after taking the vaccine? Did any doctor attribute the event(s) to vaccination? Did the family raise the issue? What was recorded on the hospital records and death certificate? These are important questions as epidemiologists and investigators study the calamitous impact of indiscriminate COVID-19 vaccination on our senior citizens.

[i] Virginia woman recounts 'massive brain bleed' from COVID vaccine, as Fauci tells hesitant folks 'Get over it' Fox News Jul 9, 2021

[ii] Dag Berild J, Bergstad Larsen V, Myrup Thiesson E, Lehtonen T, Grøsland M, Helgeland J, Wolhlfahrt J, Vinsløv Hansen J, Palmu AA, Hviid A. Analysis of Thromboembolic and Thrombocytopenic Events After the AZD1222, BNT162b2, and MRNA-1273 COVID-19 Vaccines in 3 Nordic Countries. JAMA Netw Open. 2022 Jun 1;5(6):e2217375. doi: 10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2022.17375. PMID: 35699955; PMCID: PMC9198750.