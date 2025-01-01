By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

The history of New Year’s resolutions was recently summarized by Sarah Pruitt:

The ancient Babylonians are said to have been the first people to make New Year’s resolutions, some 4,000 years ago. They were also the first to hold recorded celebrations in honor of the new year—though for them the year began not in January but in mid-March, when the crops were planted.

Just in time for January 1, 2025, Jayedi et al performed a meta-analysis of randomized trials of aerobic exercise on the outcomes of weight loss.

Jayedi A, Soltani S, Emadi A, Zargar MS, Najafi A. Aerobic Exercise and Weight Loss in Adults: A Systematic Review and Dose-Response Meta-Analysis. JAMA Netw Open. 2024 Dec 2;7(12):e2452185. doi: 10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2024.52185. PMID: 39724371; PMCID: PMC11672165.

In total, 116 randomized clinical trials involving 6880 participants (4199 [61%] female; mean [SD] age, 46 [13] years) with overweight or obesity were included. Each 30 minutes per week of aerobic exercise was associated with reduced body weight by 0.52 kg (95%CI, −0.61 to −0.44 kg.

The duration of the trials ran from 8 to 48 weeks. As you can see there are dose and intensity relationships that can be leveraged in a strategy combining healthy food choices, portion control, and exercise. No doubt, exercise is key to good sleep and maintenance of weight over time. These data should bolster New Year’s resolutions targeting improved fitness and weight loss for most heading into 2025.

