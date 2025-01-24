by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

The editorial by Drs. Raphael Lataster and Peter Parry titled, Amid Growing Evidence of Conflicts of Interest and Obdurate Groupthink in Medical Journals, Researchers Must Entertain Contrarian Ideas, was just published:

Abstract Mainstream medicine, like other academic fields, is shaped by prevailing paradigms and the dominant narratives they create. Over the past half-century, these paradigms have increasingly reflected the growing commercial influence of the pharmaceutical industry. Dominant narratives are closely tied to groupthink, to which medical journals are often subject. In addition, more “prestigious” medical journals tend to have further financial conflicts of interest with the pharmaceutical industry. These dynamics limit scientific progress by suppressing awareness of the iatrogenic aspects of industry products and the benefits of alternative non-patentable and unpatentable medical products and therapeutic interventions. Journals need to adopt a more open policy to manuscripts that encompass contrarian perspectives to dominant narratives while still adhering to time-tested scientific values and methods.

I recommend for everyone to read and share this paper to help expose the Academic Publishing Cartel, which has relentlessly targeted and censored important studies that challenge the pharmaceutical propaganda for far too long:

Since the McCullough Foundation began operating in 2023, we have conducted or significantly contributed to the publication of over 20 scientific studies, making substantial advancements in the understanding of COVID-19 vaccine injury syndromes and potential treatments:

This was no easy task…