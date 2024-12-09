by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

A new study titled, Menstrual Abnormalities Strongly Associated with Proximity to COVID-19 Vaccinated Individuals, was just published in the International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research:

In Spring 2021, MyCycleStorySM launched a secure online survey to which 92.3% of 6049 respondents self-reported menstrual irregularities occurring after the rollout of the COVID-19 injectables. Each respondent served as her own control because prior to the rollout of COVID-19 vaccination, the vast majority had regular menstrual cycles. A subgroup of 3390 respondents were only indirectly exposed to COVID-19 vaccines or the SARS-CoV-2 virus. This subgroup reported 1) being unvaccinated for COVID-19; 2) having had no COVID-19 symptoms; and 3) no positive test for COVID-19, yet a substantial majority of these women, who were only indirectly exposed to COVID-19 injectables or COVID-19 infections still had many of the same menstrual abnormalities as the 2659 women who were directly exposed to a COVID-19 injection (798), or had COVID-19 symptoms (1347), or tested positive for COVID-19 (514). Generalized linear mixed modeling was used to examine the association (not assuming causation) between abnormal menses experienced after the COVID-19 vaccine rollout by respondents who were only indirectly exposed by some degree of proximity to persons. Chi-Square, Student’s t, Kruskal-Wallis or ANOVA tests were used to assess the statistical significance of the similarities of menstrual irregularities reported by the directly exposed and indirectly exposed groups. The mean age of the entire cohort was 37.8 ± 0.1 years. The percentage of the indirectly exposed participants who reported being within 6 feet of a COVID-19 vaccinated person was 85.5%. Of these, 71.7% had irregular menstrual symptoms within one week and 50.1% had irregular menstrual symptoms within ≤3 days after exposure. When comparing daily proximity to a vaccinated person, the categories of “daily within 6 feet outside the household” versus “seldom/sometimes/daily outside 6 feet” had the highest relative risk at 1.34 (p<0.01) for heavier menstrual bleeding, early menses at more than 7 days early with a relative risk at 1.28 (p=0.03), and extended bleeding for more than 7 days with relative risk at 1.26 (p=0.04). Indirect exposure to COVID-19 vaccinated persons was significantly associated with the likelihood of the onset of menstrual irregularities. This study provides additional data to complement a growing body of evidence raising concerns regarding the safety of mRNA vaccines.

In layman’s terms, the study found that women with daily close proximity (within 6 feet) to vaccinated individuals outside their household had a 34% higher risk of heavier bleeding, a 28% higher risk of menstruation starting over 7 days early, and a 26% higher risk of bleeding lasting more than 7 days.

The scientific plausibility for these findings is supported by several key observations, which are discussed in the manuscript:

Timing Consistency with Shedding Studies: 68.4% of respondents reported symptoms within one week of being near a vaccinated individual, with 48.6% experiencing symptoms within 3 days or the same day, aligning with the FDA's guidance on vaccine shedding timelines. Prolonged Presence of Vaccine Components: The detection of mRNA fragments and spike protein in vaccinated individuals’ blood for extended periods (up to 187 days) provides evidence of prolonged circulation of potential transmissible components. Documented Excretion Pathways: Established pathways for the excretion of lipid nanoparticles and spike protein, including saliva, sweat, breast milk, and potentially exhalation, provide mechanisms for environmental transmission. Alignment with Previous Studies: Similar menstrual irregularities, such as heavier bleeding and prolonged cycles, have been documented in vaccinated individuals, reinforcing the relevance of these findings in unvaccinated individuals. Potential Mechanisms of Action: The cytotoxic and estrogen-receptor-modulating properties of the spike protein, along with known inflammatory and autoimmune responses to vaccines, offer biologically plausible mechanisms for these observed effects

The authors concluded, “Our findings suggest possible indirect transmission of ingredients or products of the COVID-19 vaccines, presumably through shedding, from people who received one or more of the COVID-19 injections.”

Why didn’t our regulatory agencies conduct shedding studies before mass product rollout? This and many other critical questions demand immediate answers from federal authorities.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Please consider following the McCullough Foundation and Nicolas Hulscher on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.