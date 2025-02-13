More shock and awe for the Deep State was announced yesterday, as the reader can see in the following video recording.

Since the Russian Collusion Hoax of 2016, I have strongly suspected that Donald Trump must have blabbed to the wrong people that he was deadly serious about draining the swamp—that it wasn’t just an empty campaign promise.

The sheer amount of hysterical opposition with which he has contended since his first election revealed that the Deep State was genuinely terrified of him.

And let’s face it, the timing of SARS-CoV-2 leaking from a lab during his reelection year was extremely suspicious.

Share