New York Times Is Pro Censorship
Propaganda organ tries to paint Missouri v. Biden as a Trump operation
One of the many bizarre phenomena I’ve observed in recent years is the transformation of previously moderate liberals into fervent advocates of War, Censorship, and Big Pharma.
This metamorphosis has been especially notable among Baby Boomers who, just a few years ago, would have never countenanced such views. Occasionally I encounter them at a cocktail party and am stunned by some of the things they say about current affairs.
These are the same people who were highly critical of the Iraq War in 2003, were fastidious about organic food and “wellness” instead of Big Pharma health “solutions,” and who regarded free speech as a core liberal value. What happened to them? What can account for their abandonment of their previous worldview?
One thing I’ve noticed is that a lot of these people have long been avid New York Times readers, and more or less regard the paper’s reporting as gospel. Judith Miller’s bogus reporting on the Iraq War did not shake their faith in the paper.
This probably accounts for much of their strange metamorphosis, which has largely been accomplished by the New York Times successfully framing most of its propaganda as serving the righteous fight against the evil Donald Trump and his evil “far right” followers.
President Trump is the object of what may be the greatest scapegoating propaganda operation since the Third Reich. If, by some miracle, Trump discovered the panacea to cancer, his obsessed critics would rather die of cancer than acknowledge that he’d done something of value.
Thus, when the Times sets out to convince formerly good liberals that censorship is a good thing, all it has to do is frame today’s free speech advocates as people who are in league with Donald Trump.
In advance of oral arguments tomorrow in the Supreme Court for Murthy v. Missouri, formerly Missouri v. Biden, the New York Times and authors Jim Rutenberg and Steven Lee Myers wrote a craven and dishonest piece called, “How Trump’s Allies Are Winning the War Over Disinformation.”
The Times implies both the Twitter Files reports and my congressional testimony with Michael Shellenberger were strongly influenced by former Trump administration official Mike Benz, whose profile occupies much of the text. Benz is described as a purveyor of “conspiracy theories, like the one about the Pentagon’s use of Taylor Swift,” that are “talking points for many Republicans.” They quote Shellenberger as saying meeting Benz was the “Aha moment,” in our coverage, and the entire premise of the piece is that Benz and other “Trump allies” pushed Michael, me, and the rest of the Twitter Files reporters into aiding a “counteroffensive” in the war against disinformation, helping keep social media a home for “antidemocratic tactics.”
Taibbi’s piece prompted me to read the Times report, which is pure humbug. Unfortunately, I fear that the people who continue to believe in such crass propaganda are too brainwashed to be helped.
Those who would like to learn more about Missouri v. Biden (which will now get its day in the Supreme Court) may enjoy my interview with one of the plaintiffs—the eminently reasonable and cultivated Dr. Aaron Kheriaty.
New York Times Is Pro Censorship
“The only valid censorship of ideas is the right of people not to listen.” —Tom Smothers
The NYT is to the left what the Koran is to Muslims. It is a wholistic document that the faithful and devout believe is the revealed word of God and has to be completely believed and adhered to. In the Koran, Jews, gays, and lesbians are an abomination to Allah and therefore must be killed as they are found. Every reference to Christians is pejorative and they and all other infidels are to be destroyed, or at least subjugated. The left is just like this, but towards conservatives, traditionalists, libertarians, Republicans, aka infidels, and leftists who still believe in the Constitution, Bill of Rights, and Western society. (These leftists are considered apostate and are even more guilty than the infidels, as they have received the revealed word of God from the NYT but do not believe it, somehow).
So, the leftists are on their own jihad and are totally fanatically committed to it, no matter the destruction and evil they perpetrate on others, and themselves.
Danny Huckabee