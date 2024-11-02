Nursing Home COVID-19 Vaccination--No Robust Evidence of Saving Lives
Machine Learning Analysis Disappointing to Public Health Agencies and Nursing Home Operators
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Early in 2020 we saw images of vulnerable senior home patients being isolated, denied treatment, and suffering to the point of hospitalization, mechanical ventilation, and death. Nothing could be more horrible. Public health officials and nursing home administrators waited for patients to be “saved” by COVID-19 vaccines.
An analysis from Girma and Paton used machine learning with key assumptions that COVID-19 vaccination could save lives and that there were no lives lost due to fatal side effects. Even with these biased assumptions which were not supported by randomized, placebo-controlled trials, their machine learning analysis was tremendously disappointing.
No wonder our public health officials quickly shifted the focus from nursing homes to younger populations for the vaccine campaign. To this day routine childhood ACIP schedules effectively enforced by K-12 school mandates are pushing mRNA vaccines harder on healthy children than our most vulnerable citizens in nursing homes. The reality is that all would be healthier and safer with COVID-19 shots off the market.
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
President, McCullough Foundation
Girma S. Paton D. Using double-debiased machine learning to estimate the impact of Covid-19 vaccination on mortality and staff absences in elderly care homes. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.euroecorev.2024.104882
Would the push to force vaccinations on children have to do with the mandatory vaccination schedule. The mandatory vaccination schedule for children to attend school is publicly funded in many jurisdictions and provides a broad base of financial income for big pharma. It is all about money and has nothing to do with saving lives.
And, in addition, in some blue states, governors initiated a policy of returning hospitalized COVID patients back into nursing homes. This, of course exposed everyone in the nursing home. It is well known that respiratory infections can run through nursing homes and kill many patients. Was this population control? And family members could not even visit their dying family member. Outrageous. We must never forget!!