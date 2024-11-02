By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Early in 2020 we saw images of vulnerable senior home patients being isolated, denied treatment, and suffering to the point of hospitalization, mechanical ventilation, and death. Nothing could be more horrible. Public health officials and nursing home administrators waited for patients to be “saved” by COVID-19 vaccines.

An analysis from Girma and Paton used machine learning with key assumptions that COVID-19 vaccination could save lives and that there were no lives lost due to fatal side effects. Even with these biased assumptions which were not supported by randomized, placebo-controlled trials, their machine learning analysis was tremendously disappointing.

No wonder our public health officials quickly shifted the focus from nursing homes to younger populations for the vaccine campaign. To this day routine childhood ACIP schedules effectively enforced by K-12 school mandates are pushing mRNA vaccines harder on healthy children than our most vulnerable citizens in nursing homes. The reality is that all would be healthier and safer with COVID-19 shots off the market.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

