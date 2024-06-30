The New York Times editorial board just published an OPINION with the following assertions:

At Thursday’s debate, the president needed to convince the American public that he was equal to the formidable demands of the office he is seeking to hold for another term. Voters, however, cannot be expected to ignore what was instead plain to see: Mr. Biden is not the man he was four years ago. The president appeared on Thursday night as the shadow of a great public servant. He struggled to explain what he would accomplish in a second term. He struggled to respond to Mr. Trump’s provocations. He struggled to hold Mr. Trump accountable for his lies, his failures and his chilling plans. More than once, he struggled to make it to the end of a sentence. ….. If the race comes down to a choice between Mr. Trump and Mr. Biden, the sitting president would be this board’s unequivocal pick. That is how much of a danger Mr. Trump poses. But given that very danger, the stakes for the country and the uneven abilities of Mr. Biden, the United States needs a stronger opponent to the presumptive Republican nominee. To make a call for a new Democratic nominee this late in a campaign is a decision not taken lightly, but it reflects the scale and seriousness of Mr. Trump’s challenge to the values and institutions of this country and the inadequacy of Mr. Biden to confront him.

The Times editorial board and the DNC are perfectly aware that Donald Trump himself does not pose a grave danger to the country. A far greater threat to public sanity and order has been the constant fomenting of Trump Derangement Syndrome by the DNC and the media. This syndrome, which afflicts an alarming percentage of the American population, has done far more damage to public life and social harmony than Trump could ever dream of doing with his bluster and buffoonery.

Since 2015, the DNC and the Times have loudly asserted that Trump poses a grave danger, even though the DNC used its media contacts to promote him as the front runner of the Republican primaries for the 2016 election.

We learned this when Wikileaks released the Clinton campaign’s April 23, 2015 e-mail outlining the “Pied Piper Strategy” to elevate Trump. The campaign formulated this strategy with the assumption that Ms. Clinton could easily beat him in a general election.

We saw this same strategy during the Republican primaries this year, in which the media gave precious little coverage to Trump’s Republican contenders. Indeed, since 2015, the Times’s entire business model has been largely a function of catering to Trump Derangement Syndrome. Without Trump, the paper would now be almost as moribund as the Boston Globe, which the Times purchased for $1.1 billion in 1993 and sold for $70 million in 2013.

Right now, the top five threats facing the American people are the following:

1). Escalating war with nuclear-armed Russia.

2). Inflation that is already badly hurting the working and middle classes, and could ruin everyone but the ultra rich if it spirals out of control.

3). Executive branch infringement of the freedom of speech, which has always been one of the first moves of every tyrant in history.

4). Executive branch influence on the judiciary to prosecute political opponents for bogus crimes—a favorite tactic of every dictator in history.

5). Out of control federal government money creation and spending that could eventually destroy the U.S. dollar and ruin most citizens whose savings are in U.S. dollars.

All of the above dangers pose an existential threat to the Republic, and all of them have become clear and present during President Biden’s first term. The Times editorial board has ignored all of these dangers, just as it has ignored the obvious signs that Joe Biden hasn’t been fit to hold office for the last four years.

