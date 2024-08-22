By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

In clinical practice I have seen a range of ocular pathologies in patients after COVID-19 vaccination and confirmed findings with ophthalmologists. One thing I have learned is that the Spike protein from COVID-19 vaccination can cause a wide array of both bleeding and clotting abnormalities long after injection. This may be worsened by intercurrent COVID-19 illness. Because of the widespread use of fibrinolytic and anticoagulant supplements (nattokinase, bromelain) and medicinal antiplatelet and anticoagulant drugs (aspirin, clopidogrel, apixaban, rivaroxaban, dabigatran, warfarin), I wondered if use of these agents was worsening the risk of bleeding in the eye among the vaccinated.

I found numerous reports of ocular hemorrhage after COVID-19 vaccination. Diabetes, prior cataract surgery, and injections for macular degeneration were cited as risk factors or co-incident conditions. It was interesting that not a single report cited an over-the-counter or prescription blood thinner as a contributing factor.

While all supplements and drugs have risks and benefits, I believe our usual and customary practice of warning patients concerning mucosal and major bleeding is reasonable. The risks of clotting after vaccination far outweigh the risks of bleeding, and thus I will continue to recommend anticoagulant regimens in the appropriate clinical scenarios with bleeding caveats given to patients.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

