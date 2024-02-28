I just had a wide-ranging conversation with the New York independent broadcaster, Shannon Joy, who has long been a fearless advocate for truth, justice, and freedom. She was kind enough to tell me it was one of her favorite conversations of all time.
Top
New
Community
No posts
On Tyrants, Censors, and Serial Killers
Towards the end of the interview John speculates on what it will take for the majority of people to wake up to the crimes against humanity that we've been and continue to be subjected to that have been unfolding since 2020. And perhaps even before then.
In 2020 as I realized that too many people I thought would've known better, who I tried to inform, wake up from what we were walking into from the earliest lockdown demands, the masking flip flops and subsequent demands, the BLM exception to protests and gatherings that everyone accepted and then returned to their obedient isolation, the transparently bogus, predictable and predicted vaccine mandates, as all of that was just beginning I lamented to those few who were listening and as befuddled as I that it would take a "bury the bodies" moment to shake the people from the horrors they refused to see and acknowledge were (and are still) happening all around us. War. Abusing and mutilating children. Famine. Died suddenly SADS.
Most people refuse to see, refuse to admit to themselves and others to this day that they've been deceived and therefor responsible for allowing it all to happen. Burying the bodies. That, sadly, is still what it's going to take. This, below in stories, pictures and videos. This is what it will take. And even for many, as with many Germans, burying the bodies won't be enough. They'll say it was staged by enemies of the regime they supported until the day they die, many Germans denying it until they died decades later. Some still living deny it.
German civilians forced to see real horrors of Nazi death camps after Allies ordered them to see atrocities
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/german-civilians-forced-see-real-11908228
How much did Germans know about the Holocaust?
https://www.britannica.com/video/180241/Residents-Weimar-concentration-camp-Germany-Buchenwald-Allies-1945
US VETERAN RAYMOND BUCH DESCRIBES FORCING CIVILIANS TO BURY THE DEAD
https://encyclopedia.ushmm.org/content/en/oral-history/us-veteran-raymond-buch-describes-forcing-civilians-to-bury-the-dead
German civilians prepare mass graves to bury the bodies of concentration camp prisoners killed by the SS in a barn just outside of Gardelegen.
https://collections.ushmm.org/search/catalog/pa1037389
German civilians go to bury victims, supervised by the Ninth Army [Gardelegen]
https://witness.digitalscholarship.emory.edu/items/show/768#?c=&m=&s=&cv=&xywh=-81%2C-1%2C592%2C339
GERMAN CIVILIANS ARE FORCED TO TOUR BUCHENWALD (1945)
https://alphahistory.com/holocaust/german-civilians-buchenwald-1945/
GERMAN CIVILIANS FORCED TO VIEW ATROCITIES COMMITTED IN BUCHENWALD
https://encyclopedia.ushmm.org/content/en/film/german-civilians-forced-to-view-atrocities-committed-in-buchenwald
DORA-MITTELBAU: OVERVIEW - PHOTOGRAPH
https://encyclopedia.ushmm.org/content/en/gallery/dora-mittelbau-overview-photographs
The elites feel we are offering our energy, money and resources to them freely. And why wouldn’t they? We do not put up a fight.
If 30% of the population stopped paying taxes, or objected to an unjust law, or arrest, or act, the elites would have to completely cease that activity.
But we don’t put up a fight.
We live in a rigged system, and we look like a bunch of fools using credit cards, buying into a rigged stock market, and signing up for poisonous vaccines. As much as we want to place blame on the “evil people” doing this to us, we never seem to accept responsibility for our own actions—or inactions. We just keep playing the game.
All people have innate power and we have the ability to stop being slaves to these people and to begin creating a better world. But we’d rather fall in line and follow rules.
We reap what we sow.
And they laugh at us.