It seems obvious to me that Donald Trump is by far the lesser of two evils, and this settles the matter of who to vote for. Beyond this key point, the embarrassing spectacle that was called a presidential debate struck me as a massive exercise in demoralizing the American people.
Only by adopting a posture of total emotional detachment was I able to get through it. This mental state reminded me of the Wallace Stevens poem, “The Snow Man,” in which the poet imagines what it’s like for a snow man to stare at a bleak winter landscape.
One must have a mind of winter
To regard the frost and the boughs
Of the pine-trees crusted with snow;
And have been cold a long time
To behold the junipers shagged with ice,
The spruces rough in the distant glitter
Of the January sun; and not to think
Of any misery in the sound of the wind,
In the sound of a few leaves,
Which is the sound of the land
Full of the same wind
That is blowing in the same bare place
For the listener, who listens in the snow,
And, nothing himself, beholds
Nothing that is not there and the nothing that is.
I’ve been watching The Real Debate on X with RFK Jr live from LA; John Stossel is the moderator. As of my posting this comment 4M others are watching it live-streamed as well. It is time delayed to pause so that RFK can answer the same questions posed on CNN. Kennedy is helping demolish Biden, as Biden is imploding.
Anyone catch Biden press his right ear, lean in to that press, then jot down notes? We saw it!
All of it is such a sham. We all know who pulls the puppet strings for Biden. He and his morally devoid family have repeatedly sold our country out to the highest bidder for their own personal gain. They want us to feel ashamed for being rightfully angry at an old, pathetic, narcissistic, abusive man who has willfully participated in attempting to destroy our country. He may not be lucid now, but that has not always been the case. Shame on Biden, his family, his cabinet, and all of the people behind the scenes pulling the strings. We dishonor every life that has been given for our freedoms when we alliow them to emotionally manipulate us into feeling sorry for a man who has participated in causing so much damage to our country and to our liberty.