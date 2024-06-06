OpenSAFELY Study Shows COVID-19 Vaccination Useless and Harmful in Ages 5-15 years
Huge Oxford Study Finds Myopericarditis Occurred in Exclusively in Vaccinated
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
The relentless public health push to vaccinate children for COVID-19 all over the world has left parents public baffled. Children never appeared to be at high risk and most contracted the illness before vaccines were authorized in their age group.
Now a large (N=820,296 unvaccinated, N=441,858 vaccinated) Oxford study during the alpha and delta waves has confirmed the following observations:
Vaccination had no significant impact on very rare COVID-19 hospitalizations
Natural immunity provided substantial protection obviating any clinical indication for vaccination
Myopericarditis events occurred exclusively in the vaccinated
There were no deaths from COVID-19 or myopericarditis.
The authors conclusions are weak and not fully supported by the data they presented.
“BNT162b2 vaccination in adolescents reduced COVID-19 A&E attendance and hospitalisation, although these outcomes were rare. Protection against positive SARS-CoV-2 tests was transient.”
The authors deceptively omitted comparisons of fully vaccinated (after second dose) versus unvaccinated, which undoubtedly would show the vaccines completely failed. The graphical abstract presents the only vaccinated (first dose) versus unvaccinated comparison on COVID-19 hospitalization.
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
President, McCullough Foundation
OpenSAFELY: Effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccination in children and adolescents
In one sense, there is nothing baffling about the push to get children vaccinated. It is completely sensible if your goal is to kill a lot of people, reduce or block their reproductive capacities before they can have children, or sicken them to the point that they become dependent on the state. On the other hand, it is mind-boggling to come to grips with the notion that there are sick individuals within our government who are so immoral as to harm or kill children, especially under the false pretense of trying to protect them. I can still not wrap my mind around this evil, it is so horrific.
That "the authors deceptively omitted comparisons of fully vaccinated (after 2nd dose) vs unvaccinated" & that their "conclusions are weak & not supported by the data they presented" does not surprise me in the least. For an real eye-opener about such deceptive practices, I recommend the book, "The Illusion of Evidence-Based Medicine", by Jon Jureidini & Leemon B. McHenry.