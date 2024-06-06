By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

The relentless public health push to vaccinate children for COVID-19 all over the world has left parents public baffled. Children never appeared to be at high risk and most contracted the illness before vaccines were authorized in their age group.

Now a large (N=820,296 unvaccinated, N=441,858 vaccinated) Oxford study during the alpha and delta waves has confirmed the following observations:

Vaccination had no significant impact on very rare COVID-19 hospitalizations Natural immunity provided substantial protection obviating any clinical indication for vaccination Myopericarditis events occurred exclusively in the vaccinated There were no deaths from COVID-19 or myopericarditis.

The authors conclusions are weak and not fully supported by the data they presented.

“BNT162b2 vaccination in adolescents reduced COVID-19 A&E attendance and hospitalisation, although these outcomes were rare. Protection against positive SARS-CoV-2 tests was transient.”

The authors deceptively omitted comparisons of fully vaccinated (after second dose) versus unvaccinated, which undoubtedly would show the vaccines completely failed. The graphical abstract presents the only vaccinated (first dose) versus unvaccinated comparison on COVID-19 hospitalization.

Please subscribe to Courageous Discourse as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

OpenSAFELY: Effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccination in children and adolescents