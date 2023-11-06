Outcomes after Early Treatment with Hydroxychloroquine and Azithromycin: An Analysis of 30,423 COVID-19 patients
Huge Outcomes Study Delivers Good News
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
We perform prospective, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trials to test drugs, vaccines, devices, and other products for safety and efficacy. Randomization is important since it handles: 1) selection bias, 2) all known and unknown confounders. Despite the hundreds of billions of dollars spent during the pandemic, we did not have an investment in large, multidrug prospective, randomized, placebo controlled trials or comparative studies to test the best drug regimens.
In the end, what patients care about is how they feel, function, and survive. When it came to COVID-19, whether randomized or not, if patients survived if they were in the optimally treated group. The only way to assess how a high-risk population faired in the pandemic is to report on a large sample of patients sick with COVID-19 with a large number of the outcome of of interest—death.
Brouqui et al reported from a French database of 30,423 COVID-19 patients of whom 535 succumbed to the illness. In great detail, the investigators report mortality according to ambulatory treatment received, hospitalization, and the course over the following six weeks.
As you can see, the most favored group was those who received the regimen of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin early in the course of illness. Of the 30,202 patients for whom treatment information was available, 191/23,172 patients (0.82%) treated with HCQ-AZM died, compared to 344/7,030 patients (4.89%) who did not receive HCQ-AZM. All the other combinations received are reported in the figure.
Important points:
HCQ+AZM consistently reduced the risk of hospitalization and death
If hospitalized, those pre-treated with HCQ+AZM at home had a greater chance of survival
Critics say this was not a randomized trial. Patients say it does not matter, they just want to survive on HCQ + AZM! When the differences are this large, we go with what is working for patients, not a false narrative from the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex deceiving the population on simple, safe, generic drugs.
Brouqui et al, Outcomes after early treatment with hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin: An analysis of a database of 30,423 COVID-19 patients, NewMicrobesandNewInfections55(2023)101188
When my clinic(veterinary) had our 'outbreak' in Aug 2020, I was slightly ill. At the time, I still was somewhat worried about the disease. I had everyone tested, including myself. Funny thing is this--I was the ONLY one with symptoms and I am the ONLY one who tested negative. Regardless, I decided to treat out of an abundance of caution(I was 56 at the time and a lil chubby). I took Azithromycin and HCQ plus zinc and had my diabetic and 8 yrs older husband take the same(did not test him). No side effects and my symptoms were gone within a day. Was it just the Azithro? Who knows. As a vet, I cannot rely on FDA approval most times to treat my patients--no money for goats in drug company coffers because little profit to be made--, so I read the science behind zinc, HCQ and Azithromycin. Mechanism of action was consistent and I had always used Zn to ward off common colds in the past anyway since most colds are also coronaviruses.
Anyway, long story short, after I got tested, I asked the PA(never had contact with ANY doctor) who was working on my 'case' if I could take Azithromycin(I knew better than to say HCQ--at that time, the FBI might storm my house).....she told me to just stay home and drink plenty of fluids then go to the hospital if I couldn't breathe. She told me Azithromycin was ONLY approved for 'double pneumonia.' She had NO idea I had medical training and knew what she said was total bullshit. AZ is approved for a lot of things and I doubt that 'double pneumonia' is on the list because it just means involving both lungs. Of course, had she thought about it and used one ounce of her medical training, she would know that AZ could actually treat the secondary bacterial pneumonia that killed so many 'COVID' patients. This was a woman who has people's lives in her hands and she is either colossally stupid or lying through her teeth....neither one sat well with me. She works for the largest health care system in my area. As such, I have not been to see a doctor since, save breaking 6 ribs in a horse related incident. I don't trust them. I rigorously review EVERY SINGLE treatment and test result that my diabetic husband receives. Sad that his VET cares more about him than his doctor.....
The courageous few continue to use real science and rigorous, proven methodology to show that government, Big Parma, the media, AND the corporate-medical community, victimized a fearful, trusting public. That trust has been obliterated. As the death and injury continues to unfold, we must arrive at accountability. We the People MUST see justice.