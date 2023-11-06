By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

We perform prospective, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trials to test drugs, vaccines, devices, and other products for safety and efficacy. Randomization is important since it handles: 1) selection bias, 2) all known and unknown confounders. Despite the hundreds of billions of dollars spent during the pandemic, we did not have an investment in large, multidrug prospective, randomized, placebo controlled trials or comparative studies to test the best drug regimens.

In the end, what patients care about is how they feel, function, and survive. When it came to COVID-19, whether randomized or not, if patients survived if they were in the optimally treated group. The only way to assess how a high-risk population faired in the pandemic is to report on a large sample of patients sick with COVID-19 with a large number of the outcome of of interest—death.

Brouqui et al reported from a French database of 30,423 COVID-19 patients of whom 535 succumbed to the illness. In great detail, the investigators report mortality according to ambulatory treatment received, hospitalization, and the course over the following six weeks.

As you can see, the most favored group was those who received the regimen of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin early in the course of illness. Of the 30,202 patients for whom treatment information was available, 191/23,172 patients (0.82%) treated with HCQ-AZM died, compared to 344/7,030 patients (4.89%) who did not receive HCQ-AZM. All the other combinations received are reported in the figure.

Important points:

HCQ+AZM consistently reduced the risk of hospitalization and death If hospitalized, those pre-treated with HCQ+AZM at home had a greater chance of survival

Critics say this was not a randomized trial. Patients say it does not matter, they just want to survive on HCQ + AZM! When the differences are this large, we go with what is working for patients, not a false narrative from the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex deceiving the population on simple, safe, generic drugs.

