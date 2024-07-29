ABC News just conducted an interview with the PA SWAT team assigned to protect Trump on July 13. The team members state they had no communication with the Secret Service prior to the shooting. As I’ve been saying since July 13, the ever-growing fact pattern is NOT consistent with incompetence. Security was deliberately withheld from Trump at the open-air rally.

The Deep State is not even trying to cover its tracks with this incident. People suffer cognitive dissonance because they can’t believe that state actors would dare be so obvious about their machinations. This is precisely the cognitive dissonance that Max Frisch dramatized in his 1953 play, Biedermann and the Arsonists. People struggle to comprehend that the devil doesn’t conceal himself, but introduces himself and says he’s pleased to meet you.

The Butler, PA incident is a case study of the same cognitive dissonance the public suffers with regard to hastily developed, experimental gene therapy shots, radical “gender dysphoria treatments” for minors, and sending hundreds of billions of dollars to Ukrainian gangsters. It’s all out in the open.

Share