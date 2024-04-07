By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Every serious adverse event after mRNA vaccination is a new learning opportunity for doctors studying this novel, injected, disease-creating biotechnology.

Finsterer reported a tragic case of a 51 year old female who had complications involving the cardiovascular, neurologic, and hematologic systems that were devastating. There were many impressive features in this case including the long period of time from the first injection (December, 2021) to continued clinical manifestations requiring treatment (January, 2024).

As you can see her complications were severe and required intensive diagnostics and therapeutics. Likely she was disabled from vaccination with damage to nerves serving her face, vocal cords, limbs and sensation.

Finsterer reveals the intensity of his diagnostics and the wide array of findings suggesting Epstein Barr Virus reactivation, partial myasthenia gravis, and autoimmunity.