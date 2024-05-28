On February 27, 2020—twelve days before the WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic, and before a single American had died of the illness—Peter Daszak already knew the novel coronavirus was the “Disease X” that he and his colleagues had (in 2018) predicted would soon emerge.

On that day, his Opinion piece titled "We Knew Disease X Was Coming. It’s Here Now” was published in the New York Times. As he makes clear in the piece, Daszak already knew—down to the most precise detail—about the novel coronavirus’s transmissibility and pathogenicity to humans. The only gap he professes in his foreknowledge is that the novel SARS coronavirus would emerge in Wuhan, China, where his EcoHealth Alliance was working with researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology to perform Gain-of-Function experiments on SARS-like coronaviruses.

As he wrote in his Opinion piece:

Disease X, we said back then, would likely result from a virus originating in animals and would emerge somewhere on the planet where economic development drives people and wildlife together.

As Daszak and his colleagues had repeatedly stated in their various papers about the risk of SARS-like bat coronaviruses spilling into human populations, a likely place of emergence was Yunnan Province in the southern, tropical region of China, where horseshoe bat colonies live in caves, and where human activity is increasingly encroaching on tropical forested areas.

Was Daszak surprised that the novel coronavirus emerged in Wuhan—1500 kilometers northeast of the bat caves of Yunnan, but just down the street from the Wuhan Institute of Virology?

Author’s Note: I am indebted to Brownstone Institute Fellow, Debbie Lerman, for alerting me (and her other readers) to Peter Daszak’s Feb. 27, 2020 Opinion piece in the New York Times. I highly recommend reading her essay, Virus Research & Countermeasure Deployment: Two Aspects of One Biodefense Strategy in which she presents a thorough analysis of Peter Daszak’s astonishing foreknowledge in his Feb. 27, 2020 New York Times piece.

