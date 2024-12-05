On January 11, 2017, Dr. Anthony Fauci gave a talk on pandemic preparedness at Georgetown University in which he stated:

‘No doubt’ Trump will face surprise infectious disease outbreak.

I was reminded of Dr. Fauci’s amazing prescience, less than ten days before Trump was sworn in for his first term, when I saw Dr. Peter Hotez making an unhinged rant in a Dec. 4, 2024 interview with MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace.

“We have some big picture stuff coming down the pike starting on January 21st,” Hotez proclaimed, and then let us us know all of the emerging infectious diseases that he implied are on a political timetable.

Bird flu

New Coronavirus

SARS

Mosquito-transmitted viruses

Dengue

Zika

Oropouche virus

Yellow fever

Pertussis/Whooping cough

Measles

Polio

As Freud famously remarked, people often reveal their subconscious wishes and fantasies in their word choice. I don’t think I’m speculating too much in drawing the conclusion that Dr. Hotez can’t wait for the U.S. to be afflicted by another plague.

His explicit characterization of January 21 as marking the Advent of various plagues reminds me of the Revelation of John, who imagined that the Roman Empire under Nero, with its tyranny and depravity, would face an ultimate reckoning that would appear in the form of Four Horseman representing Deception, War, Famine, and Pestilence—the final being represented as a pale rider on a white horse.

The difference is that John of Patmos was an interesting writer whose Revelation is endlessly fascinating to read, while the mind of Peter Hotez is imprisoned in his childish fetish with vaccines, and his absurd belief that the Salvation of Humanity lies in a crude technology.

Click on the image below to see his proclamation of a dark advent on January 21.

