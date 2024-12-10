Petition to Ban all Pharmaceutical Company advertising in New Zealand Media

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

The United States and New Zealand are the only countries in the world that allow direct-to-consumer advertising of biopharmaceuticals. During the pandemic, the US CDC and the Ministry of Health in New Zealand began commercials for COVID-19 vaccines. Unlike prescription pharmaceuticals, the vaccine commercials omitted important safety information such as fatal side effects and encouraged patients to bypass their doctors and go directly to vaccine centers.

Our guest this week is Ms Aly Cook from the South Island of New Zealand. As a musician, performer, and now biopharmaceutical safety activist, she has leveraged her influence to put forward a petition to ban direct-to-consumer drug advertising which is deceptive, subverts full informed consent, and adds to the costs of drugs.

She discloses her motivation being her son, a Kiwi truck driver who is the unfortunate victim of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine myopericarditis culminating in a half dozen trips to the emergency room. Finally he has a cardiologist who admits the vaccine is the cause and he is improving on McCullough Protocol Base Spike Detoxification and colchicine.

Please take the time to view Aly’s mini documentary on Kiwi vaccine injuries: Silent No More. It gives a compelling first hand narrative of how this small island nation was greatly damaged by the effective “no jab, no job” policy that ruined so many lives.’

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

